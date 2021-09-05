Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 5,931 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

