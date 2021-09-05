Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $317.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

