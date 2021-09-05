OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, OST has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $34,803.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.67 or 0.00802940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047157 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

