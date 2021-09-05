Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Head to Head Comparison

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.94 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.21 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.29

Soleno Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Outset Medical and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 796.96%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75%

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

