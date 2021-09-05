OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Reaches $738,536.25

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $738,536.25 and $83.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

