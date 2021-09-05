Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires 150,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,385 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 3.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.43% of Boston Scientific worth $262,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. 8,244,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,896. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

