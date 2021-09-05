Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires 73,714 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 5.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 2.59% of PTC worth $429,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 354,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.