Ownership Capital B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for 5.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 2.79% of Bio-Techne worth $489,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $513.09. 162,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $521.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.04 and a 200 day moving average of $428.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

