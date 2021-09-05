Ownership Capital B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 4.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 1.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $343,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

VRSK traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $205.08. The company had a trading volume of 809,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,122. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.71. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

