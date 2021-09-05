Ownership Capital B.V. Buys 119,230 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,230 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 5.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.79% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $508,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. 1,280,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $121.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

