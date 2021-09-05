Ownership Capital B.V. Buys New Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 604,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,570,000. Abiomed makes up 2.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 1.33% of Abiomed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ABMD traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $372.69. The company had a trading volume of 137,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,055. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.99. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

