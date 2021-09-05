Ownership Capital B.V. Has $425.04 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Workday comprises 4.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Workday worth $425,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.74. 1,382,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

