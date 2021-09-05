Ownership Capital B.V. Has $546.71 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 6.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.41% of Intuit worth $546,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 133.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.25. 762,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

