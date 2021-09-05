Ownership Capital B.V. Has $606.23 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for about 7.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 3.44% of MarketAxess worth $606,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,240. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

