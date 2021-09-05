Ownership Capital B.V. Has $681.93 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,705 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.19% of Mastercard worth $681,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

