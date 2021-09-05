Ownership Capital B.V. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $128,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,575.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,594.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,486.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

