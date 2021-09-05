Oxen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,708.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and $126,708.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,743.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.94 or 0.07756598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.43 or 0.00442292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $736.47 or 0.01451369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00142367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.28 or 0.00623304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00619799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00381471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,225,283 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

