Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.64 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $119.64 million and $1.46 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,276,208 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

