PAID Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $810,624.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $72.28 million and $810,624.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00155862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00233774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.80 or 0.07883494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,318.02 or 0.99824354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.00985678 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

