Pangolin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $2.63 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

