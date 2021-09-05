Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,484 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.