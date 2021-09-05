Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,906,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.