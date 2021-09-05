Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.33 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average is $346.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

