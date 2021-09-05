Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Well worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in American Well by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Well by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,088 shares of company stock worth $2,801,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

AMWL stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

