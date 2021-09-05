Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

