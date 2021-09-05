Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

