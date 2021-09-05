Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 305.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.