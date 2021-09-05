Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

