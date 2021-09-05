Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

