Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 167.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,025 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

