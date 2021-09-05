Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.