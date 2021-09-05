Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49.

