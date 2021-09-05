Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 13,044 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 8,696.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $116.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

