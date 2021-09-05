Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 254.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,285. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

