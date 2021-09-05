Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

NSC stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.34 and its 200 day moving average is $267.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.