Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.