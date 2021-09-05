Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28.
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
