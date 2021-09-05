Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.