Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.