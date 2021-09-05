ParallelCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $146,478.74 and approximately $70.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00441553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.