ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $496.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,588.42 or 1.00033577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00076537 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

