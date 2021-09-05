ParkinGo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $433.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.44 or 1.00385628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008056 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

