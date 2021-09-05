Particl (PART) Reaches Market Cap of $15.56 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $2,969.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00711092 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,530,831 coins and its circulating supply is 11,506,283 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

