Paybswap (PAYB) One Day Volume Tops $12,744.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Paybswap has a total market cap of $896,425.47 and approximately $12,744.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,481,258 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.