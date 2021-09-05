PAYCENT Trading 36% Lower This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 36% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $108,248.38 and approximately $43.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.