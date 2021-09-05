Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Reaches $24,714.76

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Paytomat has a market cap of $24,714.76 and approximately $85.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.