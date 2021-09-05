PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

