PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $43.08 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.