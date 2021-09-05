PEAKDEFI Hits Market Capitalization of $316.78 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $316.78 million and $1.81 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00798778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00046907 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 883,235,662 coins and its circulating supply is 597,814,629 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

