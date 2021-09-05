Peanut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $778,671.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $778,671.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,197,803 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

